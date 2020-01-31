Epizyme (EPZM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Epizyme (EPZM) closed the most recent trading day at $20.93, moving -1.83% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 14.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.04%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EPZM as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, EPZM is projected to report earnings of -$0.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 75.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.83 million, down 70.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPZM should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.34% lower. EPZM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

