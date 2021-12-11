Epizyme : Preclinical Data Shows Its SETD2 Inhibitor EZM0414 Reduced Growth Of MM & DLBCL Cell Lines

(RTTNews) - Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) said that data presented from both in vitro and in vivo preclinical studies, demonstrated that targeting SETD2 with EZM0414 resulted in significantly reduced growth of t(4;14) multiple myeloma cell lines, as well as non-t(4;14) multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma cell lines.

Additionally, in in vitro studies, EZM0414 showed synergy with multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma standard of care and emerging therapies, which supports the potential for the study of EZM0414 in combination with current multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma treatments.

Epizyme shared the preclinical data and the Phase 1/1b trial design for EZM0414, the company's novel, first-in-class, oral SETD2 inhibitor, an investigational agent being developed for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma or with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The data and the design were presented Sarturday at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

