Epiroc upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas analyst Andreas Koski upgraded Epiroc (EPOKY) to Neutral from Underperform with a SEK 200 price target
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EPOKY:
- Epiroc price target raised to SEK 219 from SEK 214 at Citi
- EPOKY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Epiroc price target raised to SEK 214 from SEK 202 at Citi
- Epiroc AB (EPOKY) Discloses Q4 Dividend: What Shareholders Should Know
- Epiroc price target lowered to SEK 200 from SEK 202 at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.