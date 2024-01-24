Epiroc sees strong demand near-term after Q4 profit roughly matches expectations

Adds detail on order intake in paragraphs 2-5

STOCKHOLM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Swedish mining equipment maker Epiroc EPIRa.STsaid on Wednesday said it expected underlying demand to stay high in the near term, as it reported a fourth-quarter operating profit roughly in line with expectations.

CEO Helena Hedblom said in a statement that the company saw strong underlying mining demand, but that demand from construction customers was expected to remain soft.

Recent large orders have helped the mining giant with its order intake, the figure most watched by analysts.

Order intake rose to 14.4 billion crowns from 13.7 billion in the quarter, slightly above the 14.3 billion crowns expected by analysts polled by LSEG.

Excluding acquisitions, orders rose by 7%.

Operating profit was 3.35 billion crowns ($325.9 million), up about 4% from a year-earlier 3.24 billion and compared with a forecast of 3.41 billion crowns in an LSEG poll of analysts.

Epiroc proposed a 2023 dividend of 3.80 crowns per share, up from 3.40 crowns a year earlier and just below the 3.86 crowns seen by analysts.

($1 = 10.4316 Swedish crowns)

