Epiroc sees strong demand after profit just misses forecast

STOCKHOLM, July 20 (Reuters) - Mining gear maker Epiroc EPIRa.STreported operating earnings slightly below market expectations on Wednesday but forecast demand in the near term would remain at a high level.

The global mining industry - equipment makers as well as their customers - has benefited from rising raw materials prices while at the same time contending with climbing overall cost inflation, above all for energy.

Second-quarter operating profit at the Swedish company rose 9% from a year earlier to 2.38 billion crowns ($232.9 million) against a mean analyst forecast of 2.79 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The profit included a provision of 400 million crowns related to Russia. Epiroc had previously announced it was suspending all deliveries to customers in Russia, which accounted for around 6% of the group's total sales in 2021.

Order intake rose to 13.4 billion crowns, up 6% organically from the year-earlier quarter, and shares in the company rose 2.7% by 0952 GMT.

Sandvik SAND.ST, Epiroc's top rival, reported earnings last week with its mining unit posting a 9% organic rise in quarterly order intake.

