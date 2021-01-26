Epiroc Q4 profit tops forecasts, sees stable demand in near term

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Swedish mining gear maker Epiroc EPIRa.ST forecast stable demand ahead, it said on Tuesday as it reported quarterly operating earnings ahead of market expectations.
Fourth-quarter operating earnings at the firm rose to 2.21 billion Swedish crowns ($265.89 million) from 2.02 billion a year earlier, beatingthe 1.97 billion average analyst forecast according to Refinitiv data.
"We expect that the demand, both for equipment and aftermarket, will remain stable in the near term," Epiroc Chief Executive Helena Hedblom said in a statement.
"Uncertainty, however, still remains regarding the COVID-19 development and any further related restrictions."
($1 = 8.3117 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Louise Heavens )
