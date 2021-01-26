Epiroc Q4 profit tops forecasts, sees stable demand in near term

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Swedish mining gear maker Epiroc forecast stable demand ahead, it said on Tuesday as it reported quarterly operating earnings ahead of market expectations.

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Swedish mining gear maker Epiroc EPIRa.ST forecast stable demand ahead, it said on Tuesday as it reported quarterly operating earnings ahead of market expectations.

Fourth-quarter operating earnings at the firm rose to 2.21 billion Swedish crowns ($265.89 million) from 2.02 billion a year earlier, beatingthe 1.97 billion average analyst forecast according to Refinitiv data.

"We expect that the demand, both for equipment and after­market, will remain stable in the near term," Epiroc Chief Executive Helena Hedblom said in a statement.

"Uncertainty, however, still remains regarding the COVID-19 development and any further related restrictions."

($1 = 8.3117 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Louise Heavens )

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters