Epiroc Q4 profit tops forecasts, sees stable demand in near term

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Swedish mining gear maker Epiroc EPIRa.ST forecast stable demand ahead, it said on Tuesday as it reported quarterly operating earnings ahead of market expectations.

Fourth-quarter operating earnings at the firm rose to 2.21 billion Swedish crowns ($265.89 million) from 2.02 billion a year earlier, beatingthe 1.97 billion average analyst forecast according to Refinitiv data.

"We expect that the demand, both for equipment and after­market, will remain stable in the near term," Epiroc Chief Executive Helena Hedblom said in a statement.

"Uncertainty, however, still remains regarding the COVID-19 development and any further related restrictions."

($1 = 8.3117 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Louise Heavens )

