Epiroc Q1 operating profit lags forecasts

Swedish mining gear maker Epiroc reported first-quarter operating earnings below market expectations on Wednesday, and forecast demand to remain at a stable high level in the near term.

Operating earnings at the firm rose to 1.87 billion Swedish crowns ($223.2 million) from 1.93 billion a year earlier, lagging the 2.13 billion average analyst forecast according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 8.3787 Swedish crowns)

