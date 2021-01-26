Epiroc posts profit beat, sees stable demand in near term

Adds background, detail, shares

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Swedish mining gear maker Epiroc EPIRa.STon Tuesday forecast stable demand ahead as it reported quarterly operating earnings ahead of market expectations.

Mining industry sentiment has improved over the past six months helped by firming prices of many metals despite a second wave of the pandemic spreading in many countries and subduing their economies.

Fourth-quarter operating earnings at the Epiroc rose to 2.21 billion Swedish crowns ($265.89 million) from 2.02 billion a year earlier, beating the 1.97 billion average analyst forecast according to Refinitiv data.

"We expect that the demand, both for equipment and after­market, will remain stable in the near term," Epiroc Chief Executive Helena Hedblom said in a statement.

"Uncertainty, however, still remains regarding the COVID-19 development and any further related restrictions."

Order intake at Epiroc in the quarter was 9.3 billion crowns, up 13% organically versus the year-earlier quarter.

Sandvik SAND.ST, Epiroc's top rival, reported earnings last week with its mining unit posting a 15% organic rise in quarterly order intake

Epiroc shares fell back slightly following the results to trade 1.1% lower by 1040 GMT. Its shares are still up nearly 8% in 2021.

($1 = 8.3117 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Louise Heavens and Niklas Pollard)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.