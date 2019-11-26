Epiroc appoints Helena Hedblom new CEO

.

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The board of Swedish mining equipment maker Epiroc EPIRa.STsaid on Tuesday it appointed Helena Hedblom as the next CEO of the company, taking over from Per Lindberg in March next year.

"Helena has a strong business focus, an in-depth knowledge of the business and is an appreciated leader who is living and breathing the Epiroc values," Epiroc Chairman Ronnie Leten said in a statement.

Hedblom has been one of the internal favorites to take the helm after Lindberg helped take the company public last year.

Epiroc said Lindberg will resign from the board when he leaves the positions of president and CEO.

(Reporting By Johan Ahlander; Editing by Dan Grebler)

