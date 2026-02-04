Epiroc AB (BIT:1EPIA) Price Target Increased by 17.63% to 24.41

The average one-year price target for Epiroc AB (BIT:1EPIA) has been revised to €24.41 / share. This is an increase of 17.63% from the prior estimate of €20.75 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €18.96 to a high of €29.83 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.70% from the latest reported closing price of €24.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Epiroc AB. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 20.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1EPIA is 0.30%, an increase of 8.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.89% to 103,326K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 10,866K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,144K shares , representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EPIA by 5.78% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,927K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,831K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EPIA by 11.59% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 7,412K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,807K shares , representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EPIA by 10.27% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,527K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,442K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EPIA by 3.08% over the last quarter.

FIGFX - Fidelity International Growth Fund holds 4,703K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,603K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EPIA by 5.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.