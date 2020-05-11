US Markets
NVAX

Epidemic response group to invest up to $384 mln in Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) will invest up to $384 million to help develop and produce Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the company said on Monday, sending its shares up 31.2% in extended trading.

Adds details on funding, background, share movement

May 11 (Reuters) - The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) will invest up to $384 million to help develop and produce Novavax Inc's NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the company said on Monday, sending its shares up 31.2% in extended trading.

CEPI, which was set up to fight emerging epidemics, said in March it would invest $4.4 million into deals with Novavax and Britain's University of Oxford to develop potential vaccines against COVID-19.

COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, has sickened more than 4.15 million people globally and caused over 282,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

CEPI's additional funding will support the clinical development of NVX-CoV2373, Novavax' vaccine candidate, through mid-stage testing and help scale-up manufacturing, the company said.

Novavax said the funds will be used to scale-up production of the vaccine by potentially allowing it to make up to 100 million doses by the end of 2020.

An early-stage trial will start this month in Australia and mid-stage trials in multiple countries will follow successful top-line results expected in July, Novavax said.

This brings CEPI's total investment in COVID-19 vaccine research and development to up to $446 million, the coalition said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/35QymNk)

CEPI has invested in the development of several other vaccine candidates against COVID-19, including projects with the U.S. firms CureVac, Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO.O, Moderna MRNA.O, and with the University of Queensland in Australia.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX INO MRNA PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular