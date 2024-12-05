EpicQuest Education sees 2024 revenue up 61% year-over-year to $9.2M

EpicQuest Education (EEIQ)sees revenue for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 is expected to be approximately $9.2M, a 61% increase vs. $5.8M for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.

