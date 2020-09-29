EPIC Suisse postpones planned IPO, cites market conditions

ZURICH, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Commercial real estate company EPIC Suisse AG postponed its planned initial public offering on the Swiss bourse, citing market conditions in a statement on Tuesday.

"EPIC intends to further observe and evaluate the general market environment and the opportunities for a future IPO," it said.

EPIC, supported by UBS UBSG.S, had planned to raise around 200 million Swiss francs ($217 million) by issuing new shares on SIX Swiss Exchange.

($1 = 0.9224 Swiss francs)

