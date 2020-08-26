US Markets
Epic Games says will keep in-app payment feature on Apple devices

Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Epic Games said on Wednesday it will not comply with Apple Inc's request to remove the "Fortnite" maker's in-app payment feature from the game on App Store.

Epic Games said the latest version of its popular video game will not release on Apple's mobile and computer devices due to the ban.

