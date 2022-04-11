Epic Games raises $2 bln at valuation of nearly $32 bln

April 11 (Reuters) - Fortnite maker Epic Games said on Monday it had raised $2 billion from investors including Sony Group Corp 6758.T, giving it a money equity valuation of $31.5 billion.

