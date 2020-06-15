Epic Games nears funding at $17 bln value - Bloomberg News

June 15 (Reuters) - Epic Games, the creator of the popular video game "Fortnite", is close to raising a $750 million round of funding at a valuation of about $17 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

New investors T. Rowe Price Group Inc TROW.O and Baillie Gifford will contribute to the round, while existing investors including KKR & Co Inc KKR.N will also participate, the report added.

The company had received $1.25 billion in funding from investors, including KKR & Co, in 2018.

Epic Games declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

