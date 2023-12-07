News & Insights

Epic Games launches Lego 'Fortnite' videogame

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

December 07, 2023 — 09:25 am EST

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - "Fortnite" maker Epic Games on Thursday launched a Lego branded version of the survival mode videogame, with additional features set to be introduced next year, the two companies said in a joint statement.

Lego Fortnite was "the first play experience" to come from the partnership between Epic and toymaker Lego Group, which plan to bring more digital games for children and families, the two companies said.

Epic Games last year said it had raised $2 billion from Sony Group Corp and the family-owned holding company behind the Lego Group, valuing the Fortnite creator at some $32 billion at the time.

Fortnite can be played on multiple platforms including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, personal computers and cloud-based gaming streaming services, they added.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

