Epic Games files complaint against Apple with UK regulator

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Epic Games said on Tuesday it had filed a complaint with Britain's competition regulator in support of its investigation into Apple Inc's anticompetitive behavior.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority said earlier this month it had opened an investigation into Apple after complaints that the iPhone maker's terms and conditions for app developers were unfair and anti-competition.

