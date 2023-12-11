Epic Games CEO says company won in Google Play antitrust case

By Mike Scarcella and Greg Bensinger

Dec 11 (Reuters) - "Fortnite" maker Epic Games has prevailed in an antitrust trial over Alphabet's Google Play app marketplace GOOGL.O, Epic Chief Executive Tim Sweeney said on Monday, hours after the federal jury took up the case.

"Victory over Google! After 4 weeks of detailed court testimony, the California jury found against the Google Play monopoly on all counts. The Court’s work on remedies will start in January," Sweeney wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Spokespeople for Google and Epic did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit, filed in 2020, also challenges the fee of up to 30% that Google imposes on developers for in-app sales.

