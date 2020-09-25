Epic Games buys kid-tech firm SuperAwesome

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Epic Games, the creator of the popular video game "Fortnite", said on Friday it acquired UK-based SuperAwesome, a platform for developers to include kid-safety tools in their products.

Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O corporate venture fund, M12, had also invested in SuperAwesome, in a funding round earlier this year.

Epic has been locked in a legal battle with Apple Inc AAPL.O since mid-August over the removal of "Fortnite", which has attracted more than 350 million players globally, after launching its own in-app payment system, which was in violation of the iPhone maker's app store guidelines.

