Epic Games buys kid-tech firm SuperAwesome
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Epic Games, the creator of the popular video game "Fortnite", said on Friday it acquired UK-based SuperAwesome, a platform for developers to include kid-safety tools in their products.
Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O corporate venture fund, M12, had also invested in SuperAwesome, in a funding round earlier this year.
Epic has been locked in a legal battle with Apple Inc AAPL.O since mid-August over the removal of "Fortnite", which has attracted more than 350 million players globally, after launching its own in-app payment system, which was in violation of the iPhone maker's app store guidelines.
(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources
- Investors Brace for Months of Big Market Swings as Virus, Political Worries Loom
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-VTv Therapeutics Inc, SPI Energy Co Ltd, Carvana Co, Stich Fix Inc