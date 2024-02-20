Epic Games blasts Apple demand for $73 million in legal fees

By Mike Scarcella

Feb 20 (Reuters) - “Fortnite” maker Epic Games has told a U.S. judge that Apple AAPL.O “completely overreached” in demanding that it pay a legal tab of more than $73 million in the hotly contested antitrust clash between the two companies.

Epic urged U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in a court filing on Friday to deny Apple’s request for legal fees and costs in Epic’s lawsuit challenging Apple’s controls over transactions within iOS applications and how apps are distributed to consumers.

Epic declined to comment. A representative for Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Epic and Apple both tapped expensive, high-powered law firms for the case, including Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Weil, Gotshal & Manges for Apple and Cravath, Swaine & Moore for Epic.

Epic’s main argument for countering Apple’s fee bid is that prevailing defendants are not entitled to recover attorney compensation for successfully defending against antitrust claims.

In its court filing, Epic called Apple’s demand for $73.4 million in fees “striking.” It said at most the iPhone maker was entitled to a “far narrower” amount tied to Epic’s breach of Apple’s developer agreement.

Epic did not contest the breach-of-contract claim, and it was not a litigated issue, the Cary, North Carolina-based company said in its filing.

Apple has asserted that the allegations in Epic’s lawsuit were intertwined and that it is entitled to all of its fees and costs.

The case is Epic Games v Apple, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 4:20-cv-05640-YGR.

For Epic: Yonatan Even of Cravath, Swaine & Moore

For Apple: Mark Perry of Weil, Gotshal & Manges

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

((Mike.Scarcella@thomsonreuters.com;))

