Epic Games asks judge to block Apple's removal of Fortnite from app store

Adds background

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Epic Games said on Monday it was seeking to block Apple Inc's AAPL.O removal of "Fortnite" from its app store and has asked a judge to prevent any retaliatory action against its other games in the store.

The videogame maker also said Apple will terminate all of Epic Games' developer accounts and cut it off from its development tools starting Aug. 28.

Apple earlier removed "Fortnite" from its app store for violating in-app payment guidelines prompting Epic to file federal lawsuits challenging the rule.

Epic rolled out a social media campaign with the hashtag #FreeFortnite, urging players to seek refunds from Apple if they lose access to the game, and creating a parody of Apple's famous "1984" television ad.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3443))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.