Epic Games asks judge to block Apple's removal of Fortnite from app store

Epic Games said on Monday it was seeking to block Apple Inc's removal of "Fortnite" from its app store and has asked a judge to prevent any retaliatory action against its other games in the store.

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Epic Games said on Monday it was seeking to block Apple Inc's AAPL.O removal of "Fortnite" from its app store and has asked a judge to prevent any retaliatory action against its other games in the store.

The videogame maker also said Apple will terminate all of Epic Games' developer accounts and cut it off from its development tools starting Aug. 28.

Apple earlier removed "Fortnite" from its app store for violating in-app payment guidelines prompting Epic to file federal lawsuits challenging the rule.

Epic rolled out a social media campaign with the hashtag #FreeFortnite, urging players to seek refunds from Apple if they lose access to the game, and creating a parody of Apple's famous "1984" television ad.

