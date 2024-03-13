Epic Games accuses Apple of violating App Store injunction, seeks contempt order

Adds details from filing, attempt to reach Apple for comment

March 13 (Reuters) - Epic Games, which makes the popular video game "Fortnite," on Wednesday urged a federal judge to hold Apple AAPL.O in contempt for allegedly violating an injunction governing how its lucrative App Store operates, and demanded compliance.

The companies have been battling in court since 2020, when Epic accused Apple of violating antitrust law by requiring consumers to obtain apps through its App Store, where it charges up to 30% commissions on in-app purchases.

A September 2021 injunction required Apple to let app developers provide links and buttons that direct consumers to other means to pay for digital content.

In a filing with the Oakland, California, federal court, Epic alleged Apple was in "blatant violation" of that injunction following changes made in January.

It said Apple has imposed a new fee and rules that make the links "commercially unusable," continues to "categorically prohibit" buttons, and still prohibits some apps from steering consumers to other purchasing means.

"Apple's goal is clear: to prevent purchasing alternatives from constraining the supracompetitive fees it collects on purchases of digital goods and services," Epic said. "Apple's so-called compliance is a sham."

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

