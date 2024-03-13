Epic Games accuses Apple of violating App Store injunction

March 13 (Reuters) - Epic Games, which makes the popular video game "Fortnite," on Wednesday urged a federal judge to require Apple AAPL.O to comply with an injunction governing how its lucrative App Store operates.

"Apple is in blatant violation of this court's injunction," Epic said in a California federal court filing.

"Its new App Store policies continue to impose prohibitions on developers that this court found unlawful and enjoined," Epic added. "Moreover, Apple's new policies introduce new restrictions and burdens that frustrate and effectively nullify the relief the court ordered."

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.