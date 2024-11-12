EPI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the WisdomTree India Earnings Fund ETF (Symbol: EPI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.74, changing hands as low as $46.41 per share. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPI's low point in its 52 week range is $36.82 per share, with $50.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.38.

