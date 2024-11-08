News & Insights

E.P.H. S.p.A. Clarifies Financial Guarantee Timeline

November 08, 2024 — 02:48 am EST

ePRICE S.p.A. (IT:EPH) has released an update.

E.P.H. S.p.A. has clarified that Global Growth Holding Limited’s guarantee for creditor payments will remain valid until the committed amount is fully paid, aiming for a total resolution of up to 1 million euros. The company is working to ensure creditors’ interests are protected while meeting the conditions of the investment agreement. Additional updates will be provided as the situation develops.

