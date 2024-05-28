News & Insights

Stocks
IHHHF

EPF Modifies Stake in IHH Healthcare Bhd

May 28, 2024 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

The Employees Provident Fund Board (EPF) of Malaysia has recently adjusted its stake in IHH Healthcare Bhd, with a series of transactions on May 23, 2024. The EPF directly acquired 2,662,000 ordinary shares and sold 50,000, shifting its overall direct interest to 11.062%. These changes in shareholdings reflect the EPF’s active management of its investment portfolio in the healthcare sector.

For further insights into IHHHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IHHHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.