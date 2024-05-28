EPF Modifies Stake in IHH Healthcare Bhd

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

The Employees Provident Fund Board (EPF) of Malaysia has recently adjusted its stake in IHH Healthcare Bhd, with a series of transactions on May 23, 2024. The EPF directly acquired 2,662,000 ordinary shares and sold 50,000, shifting its overall direct interest to 11.062%. These changes in shareholdings reflect the EPF’s active management of its investment portfolio in the healthcare sector.

For further insights into IHHHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.