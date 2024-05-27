EPF Boosts Stake in IHH Healthcare Bhd

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

The Employees Provident Fund Board (EPF), a substantial shareholder in IHH Healthcare Bhd, has increased its direct interest in the company with the acquisition of 3,000,000 ordinary shares on May 21, 2024. This transaction brings EPF’s total direct holdings in IHH Healthcare to 971,585,500 shares, representing an 11.032% stake in the healthcare provider. These recent acquisitions underscore EPF’s growing interest in the Malaysian healthcare giant.

