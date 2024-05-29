News & Insights

EPF Adjusts Stake in IHH Healthcare Berhad

May 29, 2024 — 05:48 am EDT

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

The Employees Provident Fund Board (EPF), a significant shareholder in IHH Healthcare Berhad, has recently been active in the market, acquiring 2,808,600 ordinary shares and selling 49,900 shares on May 24, 2024. These transactions were carried out through Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd, reflecting changes in the EPF’s direct interest in the healthcare company.

