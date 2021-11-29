EPEX SPOT power exchange set to launch guarantee-of-origin auctions

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Paris-based power exchange EPEX SPOT on Monday announced that it will release the first pan-European guarantee-of-origin (GO) market for power spot trading in the second quarter of 2022 to track spot prices between specific production methods.

A GO is an energy certificate that labels electricity from renewable sources for customers to track purchases.

"We need price transparency on the types of technologies that are in highest demand in order to promote investments into those technologies," EPEX CEO Ralph Danielski said.

Sellers will deposit GOs to their European Consumer Centre Network (ECC) account about seven days before an auction. The GOs are then moved to the French registry managed by the European Energy Exchange (EEX).

Buyers will then input their bids and asks into the auction platform. Afterward, the auction results will be published and the purchased spots will be deposited into the buyer's account. Any spots not purchased will be returned to the seller.

As the auction goes through the ECC, market participants will not be required to use an account on the French registry, EPEX said.

There will be a list of available products between generic or specific GOs and bidders will be able to choose what they want to buy, EPEX said.

Specific and generic GOs will be available together and not split between two auction houses, they said.

The specific GOs will be organized by country of origin, source of power - wind, hydro and solar - and split between subsidized and non-subsidized sources. The subsidy monitored is feed-in tariffs.

EPEX said it plans to recognize most GOs in line with European Union standards.

Countries of origin with different standards, like Switzerland, will be able to participate in the buy side of the market but will not be able to sell, EPEX said.

Ireland and Iceland will be brought in at a later stage when they are physically interconnected to the European mainland power grid.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin in Paris Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com; +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.