EPE Special Opportunities Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

November 12, 2024 — 01:32 pm EST

EPE Special Opportunities (GB:ESO) has released an update.

EPE Special Opportunities Limited has announced the repurchase of 5,506 of its own shares, each priced at 160.00 pence, which will be held in treasury. This transaction leaves the company with a total of 5,106,199 treasury shares, while 29,510,355 shares remain in public circulation. Such buybacks can be a strategic move to consolidate ownership and potentially enhance shareholder value.

