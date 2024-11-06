News & Insights

EPE Special Opportunities Repurchases Shares for Treasury

November 06, 2024 — 05:32 am EST

EPE Special Opportunities (GB:ESO) has released an update.

EPE Special Opportunities Limited has repurchased 4,801 of its own shares at an average price of 151.60 pence per share, as part of its ongoing strategy to manage share capital. The shares will be held in treasury, affecting the total number of shares available for voting rights calculations. This move reflects the company’s commitment to optimizing shareholder value.

