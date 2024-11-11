EPE Special Opportunities Purchases Own Shares

EPE Special Opportunities (GB:ESO) has released an update.

EPE Special Opportunities Limited has repurchased 13,000 of its own shares at 160 pence each on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. These shares will be held in treasury, leaving 29,515,861 shares in circulation for voting rights calculations. This strategic move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital effectively.

