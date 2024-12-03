EPE Special Opportunities Halts ZDP Share Buybacks

EPE Special Opportunities (GB:ESO) has released an update.

EPE Special Opportunities Limited has announced that it will no longer pursue the buyback of its zero dividend preference shares, after purchasing 3 million shares since early November. The company has stated that any future plans regarding these shares will be disclosed in due course, reflecting a cautious approach to their financial strategy.

