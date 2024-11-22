EPE Special Opportunities Halts Share Buyback Program

EPE Special Opportunities (GB:ESO) has released an update.
EPE Special Opportunities Limited has decided to halt its share buyback program, following the purchase of 400,000 ordinary shares since October 2024. The company plans to communicate any future share purchasing intentions as they arise. This update may influence investor sentiment and market dynamics related to ESO’s stock in the near term.
