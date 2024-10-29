EPE Special Opportunities Buys Back Shares

EPE Special Opportunities (GB:ESO) has released an update.

EPE Special Opportunities Limited has repurchased 10,000 of its own shares at a price of 154 pence each, holding them in treasury, which affects the total shares available for trading. This strategic move could influence the company’s stock dynamics and voting rights calculations, sparking interest among investors in the market.

