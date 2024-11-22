EPE Special Opportunities Buys Back Preference Shares

EPE Special Opportunities (GB:ESO) has released an update.

EPE Special Opportunities Limited has acquired 1,300,000 of its zero dividend preference shares at an average price of 115.50 pence per share on November 21, 2024. These shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total to 8,800,000 treasury-held shares while 11,200,000 remain in circulation. This strategic move could indicate the company’s confidence in its own stock value.

