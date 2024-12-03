EPE Special Opportunities Boosts Treasury with Share Buyback

EPE Special Opportunities (GB:ESO) has released an update.
EPE Special Opportunities Limited has repurchased 1.7 million of its zero dividend preference shares, each at 116.00 pence, to be held in treasury. This move, executed with Panmure Liberum Limited, increases the company’s treasury holding to 10.5 million shares, with 9.5 million shares remaining in the market. Such strategic buybacks can often signal confidence in the company’s financial health and prospects to investors.
