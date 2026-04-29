EPD vs AROC: Which Midstream Player Is the Better Investment Now?

Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD and Archrock Inc. AROC are two major players in the midstream energy space with slightly different business operations. EPD operates an integrated midstream asset network for the transportation and storage of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), petrochemicals and refined products. The partnership’s midstream assets connect suppliers from some of the largest basins in the United States, Canada and the Gulf of America to various domestic and international markets.

Archrock, on the other hand, is an energy infrastructure firm focused on providing natural gas compression services that support gas production, processing and transportation. The company also provides aftermarket services to owners of compression equipment.

Over the past year, Archrock has rallied 61.5%, outperforming Enterprise Products’ 28.7% gain. Price performance alone does not fully capture a stock’s attractiveness, as it merely reflects investor sentiment across business cycles. Hence, it is essential to assess the fundamentals and broader operating environment for both stocks before arriving at an investment decision.

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EPD’s Contractual Business Model Ensures Stable Cash Flows

Enterprise Products owns and operates a pipeline network spanning 50,000 miles that transports crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and refined products across North America. The partnership generates stable fee-based revenues, implying that its earnings are less vulnerable to fluctuations in commodity prices. This allows EPD to generate predictable cash flows across business cycles. The partnership has highlighted that almost 90% of the long-term contracts include an escalation provision that protects its cash flows when the business environment becomes inflationary.

EPD is committed to returning capital to unitholders through distributions and unit buybacks. In the first quarter of 2026, the partnership announced a distribution of $0.55 per common unit, an increase of 2.8% year over year. Enterprise Products repurchased 3.1 million common units for $116 million in the first quarter. As of March 31, 2026, the partnership has returned approximately $5.1 billion of capital to unitholders on a trailing 12-month basis.

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Execution and Leverage Risks Temper AROC’s Growth Momentum

Archrock provides natural gas compression services and has a stable business model supported by fee-based contracts with long-term customers. The company’s strong backlog for 2026 and the increasing importance of natural gas in the global energy mix are expected to support sustained demand for its compression services.

However, AROC’s growth strategy is highly dependent on timely access to compression equipment and components. Due to the tightness of the industry supply chain and high demand for natural gas infrastructure, key equipment such as large horsepower units is facing extended lead times of nearly 110-120 weeks, with even higher lead times for larger horsepower equipment. This creates an execution risk, limiting the company’s ability to capitalize on strong demand and potentially delaying revenue realization.

Additionally, the company operates with a significant amount of debt load of approximately $2.4 billion at year-end 2025, making it reliant on favorable financing conditions. Archrock faces risk from fluctuations in interest rates, as borrowings under its credit facility are affected by variable interest rates. This could lead to an increase in interest expenses, reducing funds available for growth and shareholder return.

Valuation Snapshot

Considering the valuation snapshot, it has become evident that investors are now willing to pay a premium for Enterprise Products over Archrock, due to its positive business outlook. This is reflected in the fact that EPD trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 11.84X, above AROC’s 10.56X.



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EPD vs. AROC: Should You Buy or Exit?

EPD’s business model is rather stable and protected from inflation and commodity price volatility. While AROC has a contract-based business model, the high debt load and growth strategy, which is reliant on prompt access to compression equipment, make it a relatively risky bet.

Investors who prefer stability can buy EPD, which currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Given the risks associated with AROC, investors should avoid owning the stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

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Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.