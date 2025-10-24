EPD Poised to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings of 66 cents per unit beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents, primarily attributed to record natural gas processing and pipeline volumes.

Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average surprise of roughly 0.01%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Quote

Estimate Trend for EPD

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per unit of 67 cents hasn’t witnessed any upward revisions in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 3.1% improvement from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $12.69 billion implies a 7.9% decrease from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider for EPD

Enterprise Products has a pipeline network spanning more than 50,000 miles, transporting oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, refined products and petrochemicals. The partnership also has more than 300 million barrels of liquids storage capacity, which is expected to have generated stable fee-based revenues in the September quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gross operating margin from the Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment is pegged at $402.33 million, suggesting an improvement from $349 million a year ago.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for EPD this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: EPD has an Earnings ESP of -3.23%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: EPD currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

BP BP is an integrated energy company. It currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.87% and a Zacks Rank #3.

BP is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BP’s earnings is pegged at 72 cents per share.

ConocoPhillips COP currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.34% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

COP is set to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COP’s earnings is pegged at $1.40 per share, indicating a 21.4% decrease from the prior-year reported figure.

Antero Midstream Corporation AM currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.46% and a Zacks Rank #3.

AM is set to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Oct. 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AM’s earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share, which indicates an increase of 14.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

