$EPD Earnings Preview: Recent $EPD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$EPD ($EPD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $14,190,794,162 and earnings of $0.71 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EPD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$EPD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 621 institutional investors add shares of $EPD stock to their portfolio, and 460 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 7,485,940 shares (-96.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $234,759,078
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 4,887,301 shares (-33.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,265,759
- KAYNE ANDERSON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 1,947,017 shares (+16.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,058,453
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,829,649 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,377,792
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 1,680,834 shares (-9.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,710,954
- CITIGROUP INC added 1,536,981 shares (+582.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,199,724
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 1,530,211 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,987,416
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.