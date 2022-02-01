EPD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.02, changing hands as low as $22.91 per share. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPD's low point in its 52 week range is $20.42 per share, with $25.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.50.

