EPC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (Symbol: EPC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.23, changing hands as high as $40.24 per share. Edgewell Personal Care Co shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPC's low point in its 52 week range is $33.80 per share, with $51.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.08.

