EPAY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Bottomline Technologies Inc (Symbol: EPAY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.48, changing hands as high as $45.56 per share. Bottomline Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPAY's low point in its 52 week range is $37.04 per share, with $56.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.33.

