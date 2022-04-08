EPAM Systems Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) shares are gaining more than 6 percent on Friday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since March 4. The company today said it has scheduled the announcement of its first-quarter financial results on May 5.

In view of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the technology company has announced its pullout from Russian businesses and yesterday said it would complete the withdrawal in the next three months. Employees in Russia already started to relocate, EPAM noted.

Currently, shares are at $298.59, up 6.53 percent from the previous close of $280.29 on a volume of 210,547. The shares have traded in a range of $168.59-$725.40 on average volume of 1,424,551.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.