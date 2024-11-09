Epam Systems price target raised to $250 from $225 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Epam Systems (EPAM) to $250 from $225 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The analyst updated the company’s model post the earnings report.
