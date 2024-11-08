Epam Systems price target raised to $221 from $200 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Epam Systems (EPAM) to $221 from $200 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they posted a modest 3Q beat due to upbeat demand and the tone reflected good execution in continued mixed environment.

