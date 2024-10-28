Epam Systems price target raised to $210 from $207 at Citi

Citi analyst Ryan Potter raised the firm’s price target on Epam Systems (EPAM) to $210 from $207 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm is expecting a “relatively steady quarter” from the digital services pure-plays with “de-risked outlooks” combined with a relatively unchanged demand environment. Citi’s preference is toward those that are set up for double-digit organic growth exit rates for 2024 and accelerated growth potential in 2025. Globant (GLOB) and Grid Dynamics (GDYN) remain among its top overall IT services ideas into the Q3 prints.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EPAM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.