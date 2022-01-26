EPAM Systems, Inc.'s (NYSE:EPAM)) market cap declines to US$25b but insiders who sold US$2.4m stock were able to hedge their losses

Insiders at EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) sold US$2.4m worth of stock at an average price of US$604 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market worth decreased by US$3.4b over the past week after the stock price dropped 12%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

EPAM Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Non-Employee Director, Karl Robb, sold US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$601 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$446). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in EPAM Systems didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:EPAM Insider Trading Volume January 26th 2022

Insiders at EPAM Systems Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of EPAM Systems shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$1.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that EPAM Systems insiders own 3.1% of the company, worth about US$777m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At EPAM Systems Tell Us?

Insiders sold EPAM Systems shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that EPAM Systems is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for EPAM Systems that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

