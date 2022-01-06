EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 78.5x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for EPAM Systems as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For EPAM Systems?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as EPAM Systems' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 32%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 167% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 32% per annum during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that EPAM Systems' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From EPAM Systems' P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that EPAM Systems maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Having said that, be aware EPAM Systems is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on EPAM Systems, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

